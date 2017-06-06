2 suffer life-threatening injuries after double shooting in Kansas City

A St. Joseph, MO couple suffered a heartbreaking loss after their two miniature horses were killed by a pair of dogs. The Johnson's say two dogs jumped their fence and brutally attacked their horses, an 8-year-old horse named Sassy and 26-year-old horse Granny. Animal control tells KCTV5 the attack was gruesome, but what made Gail Johnson particularly mad was the dogs stayed after they were finished. "One dog laid by Sassy and the other laid by Granny like - ...