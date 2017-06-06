2 suffer life-threatening injuries after double shooting in Kans - KCTV5

2 suffer life-threatening injuries after double shooting in Kansas City

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Two people were shot at 2138 Wheeling Ave. in Kansas City, MO. 

Both victims suffered life-threatening injuries. 

The victims showed up at the fire station at 2039 Hardesty Avenue. 

There's no suspect information at this time. 

The shooting calls originally came out after 9:30 p.m. 

