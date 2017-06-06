Warrensburg mother, boyfriend accused of padlocking children inside rooms

A mother and her boyfriend are accused of padlocking children inside rooms, leaving them alone.

Prosecutors are asking for a $1 million bond for both a mother and her boyfriend who are accused of padlocking children inside their bedrooms.

Neighbors say they called the Johnson County, MO Sheriff's Office to check on two children inside a home off NW 800 Road in Warrensburg, MO.

When the officer arrived, he heard a child crying, banging on a window and screaming for help.

Neighbors say their young children first alerted them that something was wrong across the street.

"Mom, they are really locked in there,'" Emily Whitehead said.

Whitehead says she went to investigate what her children told her and saw a girl waving her arms from a second story window. She tried to read her lips.

"I could tell she said, 'locked in my room,'" Whitehead said.

Emily and her husband, Brett Whitehead, called 911.

"A deputy showed up and he saw it with his own eyes," Brett Whitehead said. "That they were in there by themselves."

According to court records, a 10-year-old child came down the stairs visibly upset and let the officer in. She said she forced open a lock on her bedroom, but couldn't get her 8-year-old sister out.

"Fire personnel had to remove the lock from the door in order to free the other juvenile child," said Jo Leigh Fischer, the Johnson County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney.

One of the children told the officer their mother, Brandi Edmiston, and her boyfriend, Robert Brown, padlocked them in rooms and left them alone.

Investigators say when asked about the children being locked up without supervision, Edmiston told them "that is how she punished them."

"It was sickening to me," Brett Whitehead said.

Court records show the state filed a motion to increase bond to $1 million for both defendants after the Johnson County, MO Sheriff's Office received new information that Brown made statements to Edmiston threatening the victims' lives and that she "failed to take any action or respond in any manner to protect the victims."

Neighbors are relieved authorities removed the children from the home.

"They were telling me thank you, you saved us," Emily Whitehead

The chief assistant prosecuting attorney says they took steps to ensure the safety of the children who are in the custody of the Children's Division.

In a separate case, Brown is also charged with nine counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy involving.

