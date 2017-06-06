Branson teens accused of torturing, killing cat on film - KCTV5

Branson teens accused of torturing, killing cat on film

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
BRANSON, MO (KCTV) -

Two teens in Branson are accused of filming the torture and killing of a kitten. 

Jordan M. Hall and Kyle Williams, both 18, have been charged with armed criminal action and animal abuse. 

According to court documents obtained by the Branson Tri-Lakes News, a rope was tied around the kitten's neck by Williams. It was also tied to the bumper of a vehicle. 

Documents also state that Hall was the driver of the vehicle that dragged the kitten for five minutes before it died. 

The video was posted to a Facebook group. 

Both men are being held on a $15,000 bond. 

