Branson teens accused of torturing, killing cat on film

Two teens in Branson are accused of filming the torture and killing of a kitten.

Jordan M. Hall and Kyle Williams, both 18, have been charged with armed criminal action and animal abuse.

According to court documents obtained by the Branson Tri-Lakes News, a rope was tied around the kitten's neck by Williams. It was also tied to the bumper of a vehicle.

Documents also state that Hall was the driver of the vehicle that dragged the kitten for five minutes before it died.

The video was posted to a Facebook group.

Both men are being held on a $15,000 bond.

