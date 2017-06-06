St. Joseph couple mourns after miniature horses killed by dogs

The Johnson's say two dogs jumped their fence and brutally attacked their horses, an 8-year-old horse named Sassy and 26-year-old horse Granny. (Submitted)

A St. Joseph, MO couple suffered a heartbreaking loss after their two miniature horses were killed by a pair of dogs.

Animal control tells KCTV5 the attack was gruesome, but what made Gail Johnson particularly mad was the dogs stayed after they were finished.

"One dog laid by Sassy and the other laid by Granny like - like it was their prey," she said. "They were guarding their prey and they were our babies."

Through the pain, they cling to the memories of the horses and their two little pups playing together.

They's sad and still in shock, adding it's going to take some time to heal.

"Just like anything else, you don't get over it, you just get through it," Johnson said.

The two dogs are impounded while animal control conducts its investigation. So far, they have not been able to locate the dogs' owners.

