Independence man charged in robbery at Costco

An Independence man has been charged in the Monday evening robbery at an Independence Costco, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

Tony M. Taylor, 44, faces first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

Taylor is accused of exiting Lowe's with nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise, court records state.

He pulled out a knife and pointed it at a person attempting to stop him.

According to court records, Taylor fled through the Lowe's parking lot still holding the knife.

He grabbed a customer around the neck, dropped the merchandise and ran.

Taylor attempted to enter several vehicles before he ran to the gas pumps at Costco, prosecutors say.

He pulled a woman out of her car at the gas pumps and tried to lock her out. The victim still had her keys, court records state.

Several citizens restrained Taylor until police arrived.

The victim was taken to an area hospital.

Prosecutors have requested a $75,000 bond.

