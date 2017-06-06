Girl who witnessed shooting death of father testifies in trial

Jake Brantner, 39, was killed about 8:30 p.m. Sunday. His 10-year-old daughter saw the whole thing happen. (Submitted)

The trial for a man accused of shooting another man in front of his 10-year-old daughter began on Tuesday.

Emotional testimony happened as several witnesses took the stand, including Jake Brantner's little girl, who was just 10 years old when her father was gunned down in front of her in April 2016.

Brantner had arranged to meet 18-year-old Frazon Swinton in the parking lot of the Price Chopper on 63rd St. to sell a gun.

Investigators say instead of paying Brantner for the gun, he tried to steal it and a fight broke out.

Swinton reportedly shot Brantner, leaving him to die in front of his little girl.

That little girl, now 11, took the stand today along with her mother and witnesses who rushed to help after Brantner was shot.

Jurors were shown the entire ordeal that was captured on surveillance.

Also on the stand was the woman accused of driving the getaway car, Rahnesha Carson.

She admits she drove Swinton to Price Chopper for what she claims was a run to get cash, but admits after it happened, she sold her car to get rid of evidence and lied to detectives about her involvement.

The trial could last well into the week before it's all said and done. Swinton is charged with several crimes, including second-degree murder.

