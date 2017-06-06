WIC gardens provide help to expecting mothers and young children

WIC gardens provide nutritious food to expecting mothers and young children. Not only does this benefit their health, but new research shows it leads to higher academic achievement as well.

Heather Hillhouse started using WIC’s services when she was pregnant with Khloe, who is now 2.

“My daughter is like my everything,” said Hillhouse.

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, children whose mothers participated in WIC while pregnant scored higher on mental development assessments compared to those who didn’t. The benefits lasted into their school years.

They say the program lessens the detrimental effects of poverty.

WIC provides women, infants and children up to the age of 5 with nutritional education, food from gardens and grocery store vouchers.

The program also provides breast-feeding support and referrals for healthcare and social services.

Carol Winter, WIC dietitian, says this is a critical time and nutrition makes a big impact.

“Infants don’t come with a guide so WIC is really here to help and follow those moms and nurture them as much as we can,” said Winter.

“She is healthy as can be. She’s very strong,” said Hillhouse.

Families of four who make $45,000 or less qualify for WIC services.

