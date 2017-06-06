"Women Only" screening of Wonder Woman to be held at Kansas City theater

(Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from "Wonder Woman."

A Kansas City movie theater will be among those hosting a "women only" screening for the hit movie Wonder Woman.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas will be hosting the screening. Along with the audience, the staff inside will be all ladies.

"We're pretty excited," said Tasheika Brewer. "My girls love the DC Superhero girls line, so they're pretty excited. They've been bothering me about Wonder Woman since Batman versus Superman."

Brewer and her family are seeing an earlier movie, but support the idea of the "ladies only" event.

"Raising girls, it's good for them to have good role models to look up to and I think that's pretty awesome that Wonder Woman is the first superhero and she's finally getting her film."

Some have criticized the all female showings, alleging they encourage gender discrimination.

Dezmun Debois says he doesn't mind.

"I think it's great that they're having an only women's thing," he said. "They can just hang out all together and celebrate a woman superhero. I think that's pretty cool."

A portion of proceeds generated from the show will go to a local domestic violence shelter.

