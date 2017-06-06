Overland Park police rescue cat from hot car

A man has been cited for animal cruelty after allegedly leaving a cat inside a hot vehicle for more than an hour in Overland Park.

On an 85 degree day, it only takes 10 minutes for the inside of a vehicle to reach a smoldering 102 degrees.

In just 30 minutes, it reaches 120 degrees.

That's why Overland Park police jumped into to save a cat left in a car on Monday.

The cat was found lying on the floorboard of a car. Police say the car's windows were up and the cat had no water.

When Overland Park police received the call about the cat, it was 93 degrees. Both the fire department and animal control were called to rescue the cat.

Scott Kleban was inside the library for at least an hour and has been cited for cruelty to animals. He was also taken into custody for not having a valid address in Kansas.

The cat was taken to Great Plains SPCA.

"Well, if you're going to leave your pet inside of the vehicle, make sure that the windows are rolled at least halfway down somewhat and at the same time, leave water inside if it's a really really hot day like it is today I wouldn't bring my pet out," said Officer John Lacey, the public information officer for the Overland Park Police Department.

The cat's owner has since been bounded out of jail.

