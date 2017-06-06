Man admits to stealing lottery tickets from 7-Eleven in Kansas C - KCTV5

Man admits to stealing lottery tickets from 7-Eleven in Kansas City

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
Montea Theus (Jackson County Sheriff's Office) Montea Theus (Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A man has been charged with robbing a 7-Eleven in Kansas City. 

Montea Theus, 26, has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery. 

Court records state Theus entered the store, located at 301 E. 63rd Street, on the morning of May 14, 2017. 

According to the documents, Theus gave the cashier a threatening note and placed his hand in his coat pocket, giving the appearance of having a gun. 

After being arrested, Theus admitted to police that he reached over the store counter and stole lottery tickets. 

A $75,000 bond has been requested. 

