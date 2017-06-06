Kansas Legislature overrides Brownback's veto of tax plan

Kansas legislators have delivered a bill that would increase income taxes to Republican Gov. Sam Brownback's office so that he can quickly fulfill his promise to veto it. (AP)

UPDATE, 9:46 p.m. - The Kansas House of Representatives has joined the Kansas Senate in overriding Brownback's veto.

The final vote was 88-31.

UPDATE, 8:11 p.m. - The Kansas Senate has voted to override Brownback's veto by a 27-13 margin.

It now moves to the Kansas House of Representatives.

UPDATE, 6:03 p.m. - Lawmakers in Topeka continue to work through major pieces of legislation.

With Tuesday's action - and Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback's veto - it could be another long night.

Kansas Rep. Tom Cox (R-Shawnee) says there's a possibility of both chambers running the veto override on Tuesday evening.

“I actually really appreciate that the Governor did a quick turnaround in getting that veto to us," Cox said. "He could have let that sit on his desk for nine days, but I think that shows that everyone here is trying to work through the process and expedite things so the legislative session can end quicker and save people more money.”

UPDATE, 3:48 p.m. - As promised, Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has vetoed Senate Bill 30.

"We must balance our budget without harming Kansans," Brownback tweeted.

I vetoed SB 30, the largest tax hike in KS history. We must balance our budget without harming Kansans. #ksleg https://t.co/kAVNMJdnjY pic.twitter.com/R3cKUzJPzD — Sam Brownback (@govsambrownback) June 6, 2017

Kansas legislators have delivered a bill that would increase income taxes to Republican Gov. Sam Brownback's office so that he can quickly fulfill his promise to veto it.

Brownback pledged early Tuesday morning to veto the measure immediately after lawmakers approved it. It would raise $1.2 billion over two years by increasing income tax rates and ending an exemption for 330,000 plus farmers and business owners.

The bill repeals or rolls back past income tax cuts Brownback has championed as pro-growth policies.

Legislators expect to attempt to override his veto as early as Tuesday evening, with a vote in the Senate first.

Kansas faces projected budget shortfalls totaling $889 million through June 2019 and the state Supreme Court ruled in March that education funding is inadequate.

