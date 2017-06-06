Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback vetoes tax increase bill - KCTV5

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback vetoes tax increase bill

Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
TOPEKA, KS (AP) -

UPDATE, 3:48 p.m. - As promised, Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has vetoed Senate Bill 30. 

"We must balance our budget without harming Kansans," Brownback tweeted. 

Kansas legislators have delivered a bill that would increase income taxes to Republican Gov. Sam Brownback's office so that he can quickly fulfill his promise to veto it.

Brownback pledged early Tuesday morning to veto the measure immediately after lawmakers approved it. It would raise $1.2 billion over two years by increasing income tax rates and ending an exemption for 330,000 plus farmers and business owners.

The bill repeals or rolls back past income tax cuts Brownback has championed as pro-growth policies.

Legislators expect to attempt to override his veto as early as Tuesday evening, with a vote in the Senate first.

Kansas faces projected budget shortfalls totaling $889 million through June 2019 and the state Supreme Court ruled in March that education funding is inadequate.

