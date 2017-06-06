KCK man sentenced after armed carjacking - KCTV5

KCK man sentenced after armed carjacking

Chris Oberholtz
A 27-year-old Kansas City, KS man was sentenced to nearly 13 years in federal prison for an armed carjacking that ended with the victim's dog dying in a wreck.

The Kansas City Star reports prosecutors say in June 2014 Bagley pulled a gun at a convenience store, demanded a woman give up her vehicle and sped away with a dog named Mister in the car.

The car wrecked a few minutes later. Police found Mister dead inside the vehicle and recovered a spent .40-caliber shell casing. The dog's body was not examined to determine how he died.

Bagley was released from prison a few months before the carjacking after serving time for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

