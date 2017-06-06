KCK man charged in reported Westport rape, kidnapping

Derek D. Donnell, 31, faces two counts of rape or first-degree attempted rape, kidnapping and sodomy or first-degree attempted sodomy. (Jackson County Jail)

A KCK man has been charged in connection with a reported rape and kidnapping of a 23-year-old woman on Friday after meeting in a Westport bar.

Derek D. Donnell, 31, faces two counts of rape or first-degree attempted rape, kidnapping and sodomy or first-degree attempted sodomy.

The victim stated she met Donnell in Westport and went to his car to smoke marijuana with him.

Donnell began to drive and touch her breasts and vagina over her dress soon after she got into his vehicle, court records state.

After telling him to stop, Donnell forced her into the backseat and removed her underwear. With his hands around her neck, he forced her to have sex, prosecutors say.

According to court records, the victim ran away, but he chased her, caught her and struck her with a closed fist.

The victim said Donnell had sex with her again and forced her to perform oral sex on him. She escaped a second time and waved down officers.

The officers were in the area of Eighth and Oak streets and heard screaming. They then saw the woman waving them down. The officers reported she was hysterical, barefoot and covered in dirt and leaves.

The victim was taken to a hospital for a sexual assault examination.

Donnell told the police he met her in a Westport bar but denied anything sexual or any wrongdoing.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $150,000.

