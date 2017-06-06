Johnson County support group heads to D.C. to join fight to save Medicaid

Paul Studebaker is one of the local advocates who made the trip. He receives job skills training at Johnson County’s Developmental Support Group. (KCTV5)

A group of local advocates for disability rights is taking their fight to the capital.

On Tuesday, a Kansas delegation from the Johnson County Developmental Support Group traveled to Washington D.C. to join in on the rally to save Medicaid.

The local advocates joined thousands of others from across the country in marching on Capitol Hill to fight against potential changes to the current healthcare program.

Paul Studebaker is one of the local advocates who made the trip. He receives job skills training at Johnson County’s Developmental Support Group.

Studebaker is worried changes to Medicaid under the American Healthcare Act, could take away the help he needs.

“Medicaid pays for me to come here and for my medical bills and for some other things I need it for,” Studebaker said.

Leaders say holding on to the federal funding is key when it comes to helping individuals with disabilities get the support they need.

“If the federal level of Medicaid were to go down, the hope is the state would fill in the gap and that’s a gamble for any state you’re in. So that federal funding is very important to the people we support,” Johnson County Developmental Support Group Community Relations Manager Jody Hanson said.

The group plans to meet with Senators Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts during the trip. They hope to discuss the impact of the potential cuts and changes.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.