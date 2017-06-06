Police search for men who robbed Louisburg gas station with sledgehammer, machete

The employees opened the register, the men took an undisclosed amount of cash and then fled on foot from the store. (Miami County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities are searching for two men who they say used a sledgehammer and a machete to rob a convenience store.

The robbery happened about 10 p.m. Saturday at the Dominator Fuel located at 115 Harvest Dr.

Police say two white men, wearing gray short sleeve T-shirts, black shorts and orange masks covering their faces entered the store and demanded the employees open the cash register.

The employees opened the register, the men took an undisclosed amount of cash and then fled on foot from the store.

Miami County Sheriff’s deputies used a K-9 unit to track the men to the 300 block of South Rockville Road. After that point, the K-9 was unable to find the scent.

Police believe the men left the area in a vehicle.

No injuries were reported from the robbery.

The Miami County Sheriff's Office Investigations Unit is heading up the investigation.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Louisburg Police Department at 913-837-3191.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.