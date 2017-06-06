Boulevard brewery to add new $10 million building to can beers in Kansas City

Boulevard Brewing Company will soon break ground on a $10 million expansion of its Kansas City brewery. (Boulevard Brewing Company)

Boulevard Brewing Company will soon break ground on a $10 million expansion of its Kansas City brewery.

The project, consisting of a 24,000 square foot, single-story structure to be built on land immediately adjacent to the brewery, will house a canning line designed to fill 350 12-ounce cans per minute, providing Boulevard with years of runway for its rapidly accelerating can business.

“Demand for our canned beers has continued to grow since we first offered them in 2014,” said Boulevard brewmaster Steven Pauwels. “Ten years ago it was uncommon to find craft beer in cans, but today it’s a popular package. We’re happy to oblige because cans completely block light, they’re lighter than bottles so easier to transport, and they can go almost anywhere.”

The expansion is being overseen by Dali Grabar and Tim Hall, engineering directors for Boulevard.

“We have an aggressive schedule,” said Grabar, “but plan to be producing cans by the first quarter of next year.”

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.