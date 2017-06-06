U2 announces tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 12

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the public on Monday, June 12, with Chiefs-specific presales beginning on Friday. (AP)

U2, the legendary Irish rock group, announced Tuesday that The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 has added seven additional North American stadium shows, including a stop at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 12.

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the public on Monday with Chiefs-specific presales beginning on Friday.

The show will mark the 50th concert or music festival in Arrowhead Stadium history and will be the 10th concert date for the stadium since 2011.

September’s show will be the group’s third visit to iconic Arrowhead Stadium, with their first visit being the ZOO TV Tour on Oct. 18, 1992, and most recently, the PopMart Tour hitting the Arrowhead stage on May 19, 1997.

“U2 is widely recognized as one of the best stadium shows worldwide,” Kansas City Chiefs and Arrowhead Events LLC President Mark Donovan said. “We are proud to be able to host one of the biggest music events of the year and welcome the return of U2 to Arrowhead for their third show, 20 years after their last visit.”

Ticket prices start at $35. An opening act for the North American tour dates will be announced at a later date.

All special Chiefs presales will take place on Friday.

The Jackson County resident presale will open at 11 a.m. on Friday while a presale for Kansas City Chiefs Season Ticket Members, corporate partners and Arrowhead Stadium suite members will start at noon on Friday.

The presale for Chiefs Kingdom Rewards members will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday.

All presale tickets sold through the Chiefs are only eligible for lower level, Scout Investments Club Level and upper-level seating with a four-ticket limit.

All Jackson County presale tickets must be purchased in person at the Arrowhead Stadium Ticket Office and purchasers must provide one form of identification which includes a photo of the purchaser and a personal 2016 Jackson County, Missouri, property tax receipt.

The club will communicate directly to Season Ticket Members, corporate partners, Arrowhead Stadium suite members and Chiefs Kingdom Rewards members via email with instructions on how to participate in the presale opportunities.

There will be an exclusive priority presale for U2 Subscribers at www.u2.com beginning Thursday from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Saturday. Presale floor seats are only available through the official U2 fan club at www.u2.com. There is a four-ticket limit for U2 Subscriber presale purchases.

Once public tickets go on sale, fans will be able to purchase tickets through www.ticketmaster.com, by phone at (800) 745-3000, in person at any Ticketmaster outlet or at the Arrowhead Stadium Ticket Office located between Founder’s Plaza and the Hy-Vee Gate on the northwest side of the stadium. There is a six-ticket limit on all ticket sales.

All U2 Subscriber tickets and all floor tickets will be sold via credit card entry (paperless entry) only.

All individuals who purchase tickets through the U2 fan club or any floor seats must provide the credit card used to purchase the tickets at the stadium gate for entry and all members of their party must enter at the same time. Because these are paperless tickets, no barcoded tickets will be provided. These tickets are non-transferable and non-refundable.

