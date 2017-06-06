New farmers market to open near revitalized Independence Square

A lot of money has already gone into Independence Square, located at Truman Road and Osage Street. (KCTV5)

The mayor of Independence is hoping a parking lot could bring new business to the city.

City leaders are hoping to revitalize the Independence Square.

Right now, just north of the square, sits an empty parking lot. The hope is to turn that lot into a permanent farmer’s market.

Mayor Eileen Weir says the design plans are still being worked out. But she is hoping for a permanent structure and says she wants it to be something unique to the entire Kansas City area.

A lot of money has already gone into Independence Square, located at Truman Road and Osage Street.

The city’s courthouse was recently renovated and there are new townhouses on the square’s north side.

City leaders now want to come up with another $1 million to put in the new market.

The $1 million is only an estimate. The exact cost has not been set. The city is waiting to hear from engineers before going forward with the project.

Weir says the city wants to kickstart the project with $600,000 in federal community development funds. The rest would be raised with both public and private funding.

“Really, the purpose of it is we know millennials are moving into our area, baby boomers are living here, and they want a certain kind of lifestyle that allows them to live and work and play all in a walkable area. Our square is just perfectly suited to that,” Weir said.

Weir says the city wants more family fun activities around the square so the new market could also double as a place for outdoor concerts or festivals.

“We want to bring more entertainment options to our square. You know, nine months of the year, the weather is pretty nice here in Kansas City, Weir said. “So, we're designing it with the idea it could be used for concerts or craft shows or car shows.”

City officials say once the project is approved, construction would be completed in less than one year.

