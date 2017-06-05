Man arrested in connection to string of burglaries in Lenexa

A vigil was held Sunday for a man after being shot in a Raytown Walmart by an off-duty sheriff's deputy. Donald Sneed was killed a week ago on Sunday. Police say they used a taser three times before he took it from the deputy and used it on her. That's when she fired her gun. The deputy suffered an injured neck during the fight. Sneed's family says something's missing from his story, so that's why they celebrated his life and want to remember him as a person,...

More >