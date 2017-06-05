Man arrested in connection to string of burglaries in Lenexa - KCTV5

Man arrested in connection to string of burglaries in Lenexa

Lenexa police arrested Ron Larsen on Monday evening. (KCTV5) Lenexa police arrested Ron Larsen on Monday evening. (KCTV5)
LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -

A man is facing a list of charges after a string of burglaries in a Lenexa neighborhood. 

Lenexa police arrested Ron Larsen on Monday evening. 

The burglaries happened last week in neighborhoods near 89th and Lackman, 80th and Constance and 86th and Haven. 

Larsen faces charges of attempted aggravated burglary charge, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, misdemeanor theft and felony theft. 

A $250,000 bond has been set. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

