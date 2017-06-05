Woman loses thousands of dollars after remodeling project goes wrong

According to court records, Adrien Sinclaire paid for supplies that never came. (KCTV5)

A woman has been charged with using deception to rip off an elderly customer who trusted her company to remodel a home.

The Missouri Attorney General's consumer protection division is investigating Katie Hazen who is facing charges in two counties.

Hazen is charged with financial exploitation of the elderly and unlawful merchandising practices in Platte County. She's also been charged with financial exploitation of the elderly and deceptive business practice in Johnson County, MO.

According to court records, Adrien Sinclaire paid for supplies that never came.

She paid for work that never got done or was done so poorly she had to pay for it a second time, costing her more than $30,000.

Sinclaire decided to use her savings to remodel her home. She checked reviews and Angie's List. She thought she made a wise choice by hiring Katie Hazen's company Vantage Point Exteriors.

"I chose them because they were a small company, family based," she said. "I thought they looked like they were really nice."

She says she hired the company to repave her driveway, replace her roof and siding.

Investigators say Hazen, seen on a Vantage Point Exteriors flyer, instead spent Sinclaire's money on her own personal expenses.

"They stole from me," she said.

Documenting every payment, she says things got worse.

"They were being very pushy and demanding, aggressive in tone and body language. They were scaring me," she said.

Sinclaire says the only work that Vantage Point Exteriors completed was hiring a sub contractor to pave her driveway.

She had to hire a second company to fix the driveway that was causing flooding. She wants to warn others to be careful when signing a contract.

"Older people on their own need to be really cautious because people do take advantage," she said.

The listed phone number for Vantage Point Exteriors is disconnected.

Vantage Point Exteriors currently has an F rating with the Better Business Bureau.

Nine customers have filed complaints with the BBB.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.