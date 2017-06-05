Neighbors react to man charged in connection with road rage shooting at 104th, Holmes

Neighbors react to man charged in connection with road rage shoo - KCTV5

John Young is charged with killing 19 year old Christopher Hutson – who the family said was driving his pregnant girlfriend home from an ultrasound. (KCPD) John Young is charged with killing 19 year old Christopher Hutson – who the family said was driving his pregnant girlfriend home from an ultrasound. (KCPD)
The man accused of shooting a teen during a road rage incident was in court on Monday. 

John Young is charged with killing 19-year-old Christopher Hutson – who the family said was driving his pregnant girlfriend home from an ultrasound.

Several neighbors living in the quiet area in Independence where Young lives said they don’t know much about Young.

Some would describe him differently.

“He's one of the very few neighbors that as you're walking or driving by you wave hi, he waves back,” said neighbor Katrina Wood.

“I would say 'Hi' and he would just kind of brush it off. He didn’t seem like he wanted to talk,” said neighbor Amber Smith.

Though after finding out the man living only a couple houses down the road had been charged with murder, each neighbor had one thing in common.

“It’s just kind of shocking,” said neighbor Jordan Wood.

"I'm concerned now, that I know. It's a little frightening,” Katrina Wood said.

The 45-year-old man accused of killing a teen driver at 104th and Holmes is now facing second-degree murder, unlawful use of weapon and armed criminal action.

The second victim, Hutson’s pregnant girlfriend, was injured but recovered.

Police says road rage is to blame.

“You just really don’t know people until you get to know them. But even if you get to know them, everybody has a dark side I guess,” Smith said.

He's being held on a $250,000 bond.

