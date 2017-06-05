Family of late Pittsburg State player sues NCAA - KCTV5

Family of late Pittsburg State player sues NCAA

KANSAS CITY, KS (AP) -

The family of a former Pittsburg State college football player who killed himself in 2014 is suing the NCAA, questioning the governing body's handling of concussions including more than 100 they say factored into Zack Langston's death.

The federal lawsuit filed Friday in Kansas City, KS also accuses the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association of negligence. It seeks unspecified damages

The lawsuit alleges Langston was concussion-prone while playing at the Division II school. Langston later endured behavior and mood swings after his football career ended, and at 26 he fatally shot himself.

A private, post-mortem examination of Langston's brain showed chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a type of brain damage.

A message left Monday with an NCAA spokeswoman was not immediately returned.

