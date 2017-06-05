City council to consider curfew for some of Kansas City's parks - KCTV5

City council to consider curfew for some of Kansas City's parks and trails

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Davis, Anchor/Reporter
Connect
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
After four recent murders along Indian Creek Trail, trail go-ers are worried. (KCTV5) After four recent murders along Indian Creek Trail, trail go-ers are worried. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

After four recent murders along Indian Creek Trail, city council members are looking for ways to improve safety at Kansas City's parks and trails

Kansas City police have already increased patrols at Indian Creek Trail. On Monday, officers could be seen there on horseback.

However, concerned citizens tell KCTV5 more needs to be done.

The Kansas City City Council is considering an ordinance that would set up a curfew for a handful of parks and trails, closing them between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. 

  • Budd Park
  • Case Park
  • Cooley Park
  • Hidden Valley Park
  • Indian Creek Greenway Trail Park
  • Kessler Park
  • Mulkey Square Park
  • Ilus Davis Park

They are also considering a resolution that would direct the City Manager to work with the Board of Parks and Recreation and other community leaders to create a safety plan for all of the city's parks and trails.

The South Kansas City Alliance supports the resolutions. 

“All of our parks and trails are open 24 hours a day," said Stacey Johnson-Cosby, president of the South Kansas City Alliance. "There’s nothing in place now that would give police officers a way to remove someone from the trail that they think shouldn’t be there.”

Anne Marie Kauffman, who bikes along the trail, said safety comes first and the city needs to do what it can to ensure it. 

“These trail systems are really a gift to the community I think," Kauffman said. "They need to keep them safe, do what we can - maybe we don’t need to be here in the middle of the night." 

You can weigh in at the next neighborhood and public safety committee meeting on Wednesday at 10 a.m. on the 26th floor of City Hall.

You can also voice your support or opposition below in our poll: 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Eli Thompson, the 'miracle baby' born without a nose, dies at age 2

    Eli Thompson, the 'miracle baby' born without a nose, dies at age 2

    Monday, June 5 2017 8:07 AM EDT2017-06-05 12:07:41 GMT
    (Source: Facebook / Eli's Story)(Source: Facebook / Eli's Story)

    MAn Alabama toddler who fought against the odds and melted hearts worldwide, died at just 2 years old, his family confirmed.

    More >

    MAn Alabama toddler who fought against the odds and melted hearts worldwide, died at just 2 years old, his family confirmed.

    More >

  • Man dies after swimming with new tattoo

    Man dies after swimming with new tattoo

    Monday, June 5 2017 2:40 AM EDT2017-06-05 06:40:50 GMT
    (Source: Parkland Health & Hospital System)(Source: Parkland Health & Hospital System)

    It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.

    More >

    It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.

    More >

  • Independence auto shop owner found dead in home

    Independence auto shop owner found dead in home

    Monday, June 5 2017 3:39 PM EDT2017-06-05 19:39:51 GMT

    Mark Dabney died only a day ago, but instead of taking time to mourn, his team is keeping his shop open in his honor.

    More >

    Mark Dabney died only a day ago, but instead of taking time to mourn, his team is keeping his shop open in his honor.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.