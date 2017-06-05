City council to consider curfew for some of Kansas City's parks and trails

After four recent murders along Indian Creek Trail, city council members are looking for ways to improve safety at Kansas City's parks and trails

Kansas City police have already increased patrols at Indian Creek Trail. On Monday, officers could be seen there on horseback.

However, concerned citizens tell KCTV5 more needs to be done.

The Kansas City City Council is considering an ordinance that would set up a curfew for a handful of parks and trails, closing them between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Budd Park

Case Park

Cooley Park

Hidden Valley Park

Indian Creek Greenway Trail Park

Kessler Park

Mulkey Square Park

Ilus Davis Park

They are also considering a resolution that would direct the City Manager to work with the Board of Parks and Recreation and other community leaders to create a safety plan for all of the city's parks and trails.

The South Kansas City Alliance supports the resolutions.

“All of our parks and trails are open 24 hours a day," said Stacey Johnson-Cosby, president of the South Kansas City Alliance. "There’s nothing in place now that would give police officers a way to remove someone from the trail that they think shouldn’t be there.”

Anne Marie Kauffman, who bikes along the trail, said safety comes first and the city needs to do what it can to ensure it.

“These trail systems are really a gift to the community I think," Kauffman said. "They need to keep them safe, do what we can - maybe we don’t need to be here in the middle of the night."

You can weigh in at the next neighborhood and public safety committee meeting on Wednesday at 10 a.m. on the 26th floor of City Hall.

