Kansas lawmakers approve boost in school funding - KCTV5

Kansas lawmakers approve boost in school funding

Posted: Updated:
By Caroline Sweeney, News Reporter
Connect
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
The Kansas House has rejected a bill that would have raised income taxes and increased spending on public schools. (Caroline Sweeney/KCTV5 News) The Kansas House has rejected a bill that would have raised income taxes and increased spending on public schools. (Caroline Sweeney/KCTV5 News)
TOPEKA, KS (KCTV/AP) -

UPDATE, 9:37 p.m. - Kansas legislators have approved a bill that would phase in a $293 million increase in state spending on public schools over two years.

The measure goes to Republican Gov. Sam Brownback.

The Senate passed the bill on a 23-17 vote Monday night after the House approved it, 67-55.

The bill is a response to a Kansas Supreme Court ruling in March that the state's education funding is inadequate. Kansas now spends about $4 billion a year on aid to its 286 school districts.

The court did not say in its ruling how much spending must increase in telling lawmakers to pass a new school finance law by June 30. Attorneys for the four school districts that successfully sued the state have said the spending increase must be much larger.

--------

UPDATE, 7:05 p.m. - The Kansas House has approved a bill that would phase in a $293 million increase in state spending on public schools over two years.

The 67-55 vote Monday night sent the measure to the Senate. Its approval would send the bill to Republican Gov. Sam Brownback.

----

The Kansas House has rejected a bill that would have raised income taxes and increased spending on public schools.

The vote Monday was 91-32 against a bill that would have raised more than $1 billion over two years with higher taxes. The measure also would have phased in a $293 million increase in aid to public schools over two years.

Republican leaders tied tax and school funding measures together in a single bill to make it easier to pass a tax increase. But Democrats and many Republicans objected to the tactic.

“For those of you, that are concerned about putting funding in a school bill, this is not an uncommon thing,” said Rep. Jim Karleskint, a Tonganoxie Republican.

Legislative researchers also projected that the bill might not quite close projected budget shortfalls totaling $889 million through June 2019.

The spending increase was a response to a Kansas Supreme Court ruling in March that education funding is inadequate.

House Democrats quickly voiced their concerns and pulled their support on the plan. 

One Kansas City-area Republican also pulled support. 

Kansas Rep. Melissa Rooker has spent nearly two years working on a funding plan. 

“I have wrestled with the combination and I’ve come to the conclusion that voting for tax and education formula in one package is just not where my comfort level is," Rooker said. "So I will be voting no today.” 

Kansas Rep. John Eplee (R - Atchison) supported what he called the "jumbo combo." 

“Well folks, I think it’s that time," Eplee said. "I don’t know what day it is. I think it is 108 days of our little get together. You know, I don’t want to make history in a bad way. I really don’t. So I think it’s time to get together on this jumbo-combo.”

Lawmakers are 18 days over the traditional 90-session. They did budget 100 days of work, but the extra eight are coming at the expense of the taxpayers. 

So far, about $352,000 in costs have been accumulated due to the extended session. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) and the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Eli Thompson, the 'miracle baby' born without a nose, dies at age 2

    Eli Thompson, the 'miracle baby' born without a nose, dies at age 2

    Monday, June 5 2017 8:07 AM EDT2017-06-05 12:07:41 GMT
    (Source: Facebook / Eli's Story)(Source: Facebook / Eli's Story)

    MAn Alabama toddler who fought against the odds and melted hearts worldwide, died at just 2 years old, his family confirmed.

    More >

    MAn Alabama toddler who fought against the odds and melted hearts worldwide, died at just 2 years old, his family confirmed.

    More >

  • Man dies after swimming with new tattoo

    Man dies after swimming with new tattoo

    Monday, June 5 2017 2:40 AM EDT2017-06-05 06:40:50 GMT
    (Source: Parkland Health & Hospital System)(Source: Parkland Health & Hospital System)

    It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.

    More >

    It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.

    More >

  • Independence auto shop owner found dead in home

    Independence auto shop owner found dead in home

    Monday, June 5 2017 3:39 PM EDT2017-06-05 19:39:51 GMT

    Mark Dabney died only a day ago, but instead of taking time to mourn, his team is keeping his shop open in his honor.

    More >

    Mark Dabney died only a day ago, but instead of taking time to mourn, his team is keeping his shop open in his honor.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.