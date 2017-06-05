Kansas House rejects tax, school funding package

The Kansas House has rejected a bill that would have raised income taxes and increased spending on public schools. (Caroline Sweeney/KCTV5 News)

The Kansas House has rejected a bill that would have raised income taxes and increased spending on public schools.

The vote Monday was 91-32 against a bill that would have raised more than $1 billion over two years with higher taxes. The measure also would have phased in a $293 million increase in aid to public schools over two years.

Republican leaders tied tax and school funding measures together in a single bill to make it easier to pass a tax increase. But Democrats and many Republicans objected to the tactic.

“For those of you, that are concerned about putting funding in a school bill, this is not an uncommon thing,” said Rep. Jim Karleskint, a Tonganoxie Republican.

Legislative researchers also projected that the bill might not quite close projected budget shortfalls totaling $889 million through June 2019.

The spending increase was a response to a Kansas Supreme Court ruling in March that education funding is inadequate.

