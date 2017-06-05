Kansas house passes proposal that would boost school funding

The Kansas House has rejected a bill that would have raised income taxes and increased spending on public schools. (Caroline Sweeney/KCTV5 News)

UPDATE, 7:05 p.m. - The Kansas House has approved a bill that would phase in a $293 million increase in state spending on public schools over two years.

The 67-55 vote Monday night sent the measure to the Senate. Its approval would send the bill to Republican Gov. Sam Brownback.

----

The Kansas House has rejected a bill that would have raised income taxes and increased spending on public schools.

The vote Monday was 91-32 against a bill that would have raised more than $1 billion over two years with higher taxes. The measure also would have phased in a $293 million increase in aid to public schools over two years.

Republican leaders tied tax and school funding measures together in a single bill to make it easier to pass a tax increase. But Democrats and many Republicans objected to the tactic.

“For those of you, that are concerned about putting funding in a school bill, this is not an uncommon thing,” said Rep. Jim Karleskint, a Tonganoxie Republican.

Legislative researchers also projected that the bill might not quite close projected budget shortfalls totaling $889 million through June 2019.

The spending increase was a response to a Kansas Supreme Court ruling in March that education funding is inadequate.

House Democrats quickly voiced their concerns and pulled their support on the plan.

One Kansas City-area Republican also pulled support.

Kansas Rep. Melissa Rooker has spent nearly two years working on a funding plan.

“I have wrestled with the combination and I’ve come to the conclusion that voting for tax and education formula in one package is just not where my comfort level is," Rooker said. "So I will be voting no today.”

Kansas Rep. John Eplee (R - Atchison) supported what he called the "jumbo combo."

“Well folks, I think it’s that time," Eplee said. "I don’t know what day it is. I think it is 108 days of our little get together. You know, I don’t want to make history in a bad way. I really don’t. So I think it’s time to get together on this jumbo-combo.”

Lawmakers are 18 days over the traditional 90-session. They did budget 100 days of work, but the extra eight are coming at the expense of the taxpayers.

So far, about $352,000 in costs have been accumulated due to the extended session.

