Kansas City police visit aspiring officer's lemonade stand

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -

Dozens of police officers in Kansas City have made a surprise visit to the lemonade stand of a 3-year-old girl whose dream is to be an officer.

The Kansas City Star reports that Hannah Pasley held a lemonade stand last Friday and Saturday to raise money for her own police uniform. After buying it Saturday morning with her aunt, Ashly Rooks, Hannah continued her lemonade stand in the afternoon wearing her new uniform.

When no one was stopping by the stand, Rooks and her friend Sierra Moore posted to Facebook to encourage an officer to visit.

Moore wrote another post later saying "50 plus police officers" showed up to buy lemonade.

Hannah was given a Kansas City Police Department patch and a Clay County Junior Deputy badge.

