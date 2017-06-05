Independence auto shop owner found dead in home - KCTV5

Independence auto shop owner found dead in home

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
By Natalie Davis, Anchor/Reporter
Connect
Mark Dabney died only a day ago, but instead of taking time to mourn, his team is keeping his shop open in his honor. (Natalie Davis/KCTV5 News) Mark Dabney died only a day ago, but instead of taking time to mourn, his team is keeping his shop open in his honor. (Natalie Davis/KCTV5 News)
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

Friends are waiting for answers after an Independence auto shop owner was found dead at his home.

Mark Dabney died only a day ago, but instead of taking time to mourn, his team is keeping his shop open in his honor.

Coworkers say his garage and towing company, Extreme Auto in Independence, was his pride and joy, and he often used it to help people.

If someone needed a tire but didn't have the money to pay, they say Dabney would give it to them. 

Dabney was found dead in his home early Sunday morning. His family said he had just returned from Rockfest.

They're waiting on answers about how he died. Meanwhile, his daughter, Chelsea Dabney, says she's struggling to cope with the fact that her father is no longer here. 

“I've had my breakdowns, and I've had my calm moments, because I'm just taking everything in and trying to figure everything out and be the strong one,” she said.

At 26 years old, Chelsea Dabney now has a shop to manage. It is something she says she's not sure how to do without her dad here by her side. 

Police are only calling this a death investigation right now, not a homicide. They're waiting to get a report back from the medical examiner.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Eli Thompson, the 'miracle baby' born without a nose, dies at age 2

    Eli Thompson, the 'miracle baby' born without a nose, dies at age 2

    Monday, June 5 2017 8:07 AM EDT2017-06-05 12:07:41 GMT
    (Source: Facebook / Eli's Story)(Source: Facebook / Eli's Story)

    MAn Alabama toddler who fought against the odds and melted hearts worldwide, died at just 2 years old, his family confirmed.

    More >

    MAn Alabama toddler who fought against the odds and melted hearts worldwide, died at just 2 years old, his family confirmed.

    More >

  • Man dies after swimming with new tattoo

    Man dies after swimming with new tattoo

    Monday, June 5 2017 2:40 AM EDT2017-06-05 06:40:50 GMT
    (Source: Parkland Health & Hospital System)(Source: Parkland Health & Hospital System)

    It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.

    More >

    It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.

    More >

  • Woman dead following wreck in Olathe

    Woman dead following wreck in Olathe

    Monday, June 5 2017 7:18 AM EDT2017-06-05 11:18:54 GMT
    (Adam Wilson/KCTV)(Adam Wilson/KCTV)

    A multi-vehicle accident claimed the life of a woman on Sunday afternoon. Authorities say, Grace Tunks, 80, of Bucyrus, KS, was killed during the accident.

    More >

    A multi-vehicle accident claimed the life of a woman on Sunday afternoon. Authorities say, Grace Tunks, 80, of Bucyrus, KS, was killed during the accident.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.