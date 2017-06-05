Independence auto shop owner found dead in home

Mark Dabney died only a day ago, but instead of taking time to mourn, his team is keeping his shop open in his honor. (Natalie Davis/KCTV5 News)

Friends are waiting for answers after an Independence auto shop owner was found dead at his home.

Mark Dabney died only a day ago, but instead of taking time to mourn, his team is keeping his shop open in his honor.

Coworkers say his garage and towing company, Extreme Auto in Independence, was his pride and joy, and he often used it to help people.

If someone needed a tire but didn't have the money to pay, they say Dabney would give it to them.

Dabney was found dead in his home early Sunday morning. His family said he had just returned from Rockfest.

They're waiting on answers about how he died. Meanwhile, his daughter, Chelsea Dabney, says she's struggling to cope with the fact that her father is no longer here.

“I've had my breakdowns, and I've had my calm moments, because I'm just taking everything in and trying to figure everything out and be the strong one,” she said.

At 26 years old, Chelsea Dabney now has a shop to manage. It is something she says she's not sure how to do without her dad here by her side.

Police are only calling this a death investigation right now, not a homicide. They're waiting to get a report back from the medical examiner.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.