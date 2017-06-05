East KC YMCA adds one-of-a-kind medical clinic - KCTV5

East KC YMCA adds one-of-a-kind medical clinic

The partnership between Truman Medical Center and the YMCA was announced in front of a large crowd gathered to celebrate the launch of the clinic. (KCTV5) The partnership between Truman Medical Center and the YMCA was announced in front of a large crowd gathered to celebrate the launch of the clinic. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A one-of-a-kind health clinic, attached to a YMCA in east Kansas City is now officially under construction.

The University Health Clinic at the Linwood YMCA, located at 3800 E Linwood Boulevard, will be a 7,000-square-foot clinic, serving those who live nearby.

Developers say the area is in extreme need of medical care, and creating easy access in the center of the neighborhood, that they can walk to, or take the bus, will save lives.

The partnership between Truman Medical Center and the YMCA was announced in front of a large crowd gathered to celebrate the launch of the clinic.

The clinic is the first of its kind in the Midwest.

People who normally show up to swim, workout and socialize, will now have access to health care as well. Most importantly, officials say since people come to the facility already, they hope it will make going to the doctor less scary.

Nurses will be at the clinic every day. Physicians plan to be at the clinic a couple of times each week.

The clinic will help treat all types of sicknesses from the flu and strep to asthma. It will also help manage chronic diseases like diabetes, arthritis, high blood pressure and heart failure.

The clinic will also be able to write prescriptions.

 Officials say they expect the clinic to be finished and ready for use by the end of 2017.

