Win movie passes to see 'Cars 3'

KCTV5 is giving away movie passes to see an advanced screening of the movie Cars 3. (Disney)

KCTV5 is giving away movie passes to see an advanced screening of the movie Cars 3.



Enter for your chance to win free passes to a special advance screening simply by clicking on a special link. We will have passes for 50 winners and each pass will admit a total of two people.



Summary:

Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician, Cruz Ramirez (voice of Cristela Alonzo), with her own plan to win, plus inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns. Proving that #95 isn’t through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing’s biggest stage!

Free registration is required to download/print winning passes.



To register and enter, go to http://www.seeitfirst.net/pin/508953.

Each winning entry will admit up to two to the screening. Passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. The passes do not guarantee seating and the theater is overbooked to assure capacity.



The Screening Info:

June 12

7 p.m.

AMC Studio 28

Olathe, KS

Release date: Opens in theatres on June 16

Rating: G

If you are having trouble downloading your passes please contact SeeItFirst customer service. The email support is HELP@seeitfirst.net.



Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.