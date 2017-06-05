Aid for Kansas schools boosted $293M under plan - KCTV5

Aid for Kansas schools boosted $293M under plan

Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
TOPEKA, KS (AP) -

Kansas legislators have a new, larger estimate for how much a plan drafted by Republican lawmakers would increase spending on public schools.

The State Department of Education projected Monday that the plan would phase in a $293 million increase over two years. The previous estimate was $285 million.

The plan ties the funding increase to another measure that would increase income taxes to raise more than $1 billion over two years to also help fix the budget. The House planned to vote by Monday afternoon on a single bill with the package.

The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in March that education funding is inadequate and gave lawmakers until June 30 to pass a new school finance law. Critics say the plan would not boost spending enough to satisfy the court.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

