Aid for Kansas schools boosted $293M under plan

Kansas legislators have a new, larger estimate for how much a plan drafted by Republican lawmakers would increase spending on public schools.

The State Department of Education projected Monday that the plan would phase in a $293 million increase over two years. The previous estimate was $285 million.

The plan ties the funding increase to another measure that would increase income taxes to raise more than $1 billion over two years to also help fix the budget. The House planned to vote by Monday afternoon on a single bill with the package.

The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in March that education funding is inadequate and gave lawmakers until June 30 to pass a new school finance law. Critics say the plan would not boost spending enough to satisfy the court.

