Police dispose of 2 suspicious packages found near downtown KCMO

Officers say they are waiting on the Bomb Squad to investigate the packages. (KCTV5)

They say a backpack was found by officers at about 6:10 a.m. in the 600 block of E 12th Street. (KCTV5)

Police in Kansas City have disposed of a pair of suspicious packages found near the downtown area on Monday morning.

They say a pair of bags were found by officers at about 6:10 a.m. in a lawn area in the 600 block of E 12th Street.

Police say the location is just west of the Richard Bolling Federal Building.

Officers conducted a controlled explosion with each bag. They say they can not immediately identify what was in the bags.

Officials say the bag did not contain explosives. Some person items from inside the bag survived the explosions.

Authorities say 12th Street and Cherry Street are closed for two blocks in each direction for both vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

A bomb squad and federal agents assisted in the investigation.

