Quick steps to safeguard your bicycle from being stolen

As the weather heats up, more people are out and about on their bikes. Kansas City police say that when the mercury rises, that’s when they also see an uptick in bike theft. (KCTV5)

As the weather heats up, more people are out and about on their bikes -- whether it’s their main form of transportation or just going for a quick ride.

Kansas City police say that when the mercury rises, that’s when they also see an uptick in bike theft.

“They get home and they just leave it on the driveway or whatever, and that's when they get stolen,” Sgt. Mike Foster said. “Even kids steal bikes from other kids.”

Bikes can put you back anywhere from several hundred dollars to several thousand depending on the type you get.

Zeke Shepherd considers his bike, and main form of transportation, an investment.

“Easily you spend, you know $1,000 just to get in the door to get the bike and that's before you set up for your commute and doing things year round. You put your fenders on, your racks on, and whatever money you spend on bags. and then the regular general maintenance because if you ride a lot, there's general maintenance that has to be done to it," he said.

However, even he has dealt with getting his bike stolen and never seeing it again.

“Twice and both times it's because, 'Oh, it'll be fine. I'll just be in here for a minute,'” Shepherd said. "And that's usually how most people's bikes get stolen. They just think, ah, I'm just going to the store for a second.”

Police say it’s actually very simple to prevent this from happening. It comes down to a simple lock and taking the time to use it.

“Last year, we probably had hundreds of bikes stolen over the summer,” said Foster. “And I'm sure it's going to be the same way when summer hits here.”

Foster says one of the main deterrents is a lock, police recommend the U-Lock style because it’s a style that isn’t easily removed.

Bikers say it’s really a matter of convenience for many people, whether it’s a casual biker or a serious one.

“It does happen on a pretty regular basis, I know, in the past living here in town, on a semi-regular basis people would come in be like, "well, my bike got stolen, what do I need to do,” Shepherd said.

Police say the next best step is to make sure you take a picture of the serial number on the bike.

“You don't know how many people we catch, that will be on a bike,” said Foster. “You could go to our property and evidence section and they probably have hundreds of bikes stored because there's no serial number that matches anything that's stolen.”

Foster points out that because so many people don’t take the time to grab that information, it’s hard to get bikes back to their owners.

“That is one tough crime, if you don't have proof, unless it's a high-end bike, you know, there's too many generic bikes out there, they're the same," he said.

Police do not have a way to register your bike with the city but say that a picture of the bike, the serial number and the lock should be all you need to keep your gear safe when you hit the streets.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.