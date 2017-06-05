Man damages yards, hits building during Leawood police chase

Police say the damage done to the building was minimal but is visible. (KCTV5)

The vehicle led police to Ranch Mart North Shopping Center, where the it hit Amy’s Hallmark Shop. (Submitted by Jack Williams)

A man is in custody after leading police on a chase that caused thousands of dollars’ worth of damage on Sunday evening.

Police in Leawood were first called about 8 p.m. to the area of 92nd Street and High Drive to investigate a report of a speeding car.

Officers didn’t find the vehicle but soon received calls of a similar vehicle driving through yards in the area of 98th Street and Belinder Road.

The vehicle crashed once in the area of 98th Street and Manor Road but fled from officers headed to the crash scene and led them on a short chase to Ranch Mart North Shopping Center, where the vehicle hit Amy’s Hallmark Shop.

Workers at the Sarpino's Pizza, next door to the shop, said they were working when they heard the crash.

"I was actually shocked and surprised. After hearing a crash happen, I was expecting damage to the glass or some of the columns but nothing really happened. It's not as bad as I was hearing," Sarpino's Pizza employee David Drennam said.

Hallmark was closed on Sunday.

"If it was our store that would've been bad because we were super busy at the time and if we had to close at that point it would've been chaos," Drennam said.

Police say the damage done to the building was minimal but is visible.

The driver, a man, was taken into custody at the scene of the second crash. Police say they are looking into whether or not the man was drunk while driving.

No one was injured during the incident but the driver did cause about $5,000 worth of property damage.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.