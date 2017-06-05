Man damages yards, hits building during Leawood police chase - KCTV5

Man damages yards, hits building during Leawood police chase

Posted: Updated:
The vehicle led police to Ranch Mart North Shopping Center, where the it hit Amy’s Hallmark Shop. (Submitted by Jack Williams) The vehicle led police to Ranch Mart North Shopping Center, where the it hit Amy’s Hallmark Shop. (Submitted by Jack Williams)
Hallmark was closed on Sunday. (Submitted by Jack Williams) Hallmark was closed on Sunday. (Submitted by Jack Williams)
Police say the damage done to the building was minimal but is visible. (KCTV5) Police say the damage done to the building was minimal but is visible. (KCTV5)
(Submitted by Jack Williams) (Submitted by Jack Williams)
LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) -

A man is in custody after leading police on a chase that caused thousands of dollars’ worth of damage on Sunday evening.

Police in Leawood were first called about 8 p.m. to the area of 92nd Street and High Drive to investigate a report of a speeding car.

Officers didn’t find the vehicle but soon received calls of a similar vehicle driving through yards in the area of 98th Street and Belinder Road.

The vehicle crashed once in the area of 98th Street and Manor Road but fled from officers headed to the crash scene and led them on a short chase to Ranch Mart North Shopping Center, where the vehicle hit Amy’s Hallmark Shop.

Workers at the Sarpino's Pizza, next door to the shop, said they were working when they heard the crash.

"I was actually shocked and surprised. After hearing a crash happen, I was expecting damage to the glass or some of the columns but nothing really happened. It's not as bad as I was hearing," Sarpino's Pizza employee David Drennam said.

Hallmark was closed on Sunday.

"If it was our store that would've been bad because we were super busy at the time and if we had to close at that point it would've been chaos," Drennam said. 

Police say the damage done to the building was minimal but is visible.

The driver, a man, was taken into custody at the scene of the second crash. Police say they are looking into whether or not the man was drunk while driving.

No one was injured during the incident but the driver did cause about $5,000 worth of property damage. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Eli Thompson, the 'miracle baby' born without a nose, dies at age 2

    Eli Thompson, the 'miracle baby' born without a nose, dies at age 2

    Monday, June 5 2017 8:07 AM EDT2017-06-05 12:07:41 GMT
    (Source: Facebook / Eli's Story)(Source: Facebook / Eli's Story)

    MAn Alabama toddler who fought against the odds and melted hearts worldwide, died at just 2 years old, his family confirmed.

    More >

    MAn Alabama toddler who fought against the odds and melted hearts worldwide, died at just 2 years old, his family confirmed.

    More >

  • Man dies after swimming with new tattoo

    Man dies after swimming with new tattoo

    Monday, June 5 2017 2:40 AM EDT2017-06-05 06:40:50 GMT
    (Source: Parkland Health & Hospital System)(Source: Parkland Health & Hospital System)

    It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.

    More >

    It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.

    More >

  • Family, friends remember man killed by deputy after altercation at Walmart

    Family, friends remember man killed by deputy after altercation at Walmart

    Sunday, June 4 2017 10:40 PM EDT2017-06-05 02:40:27 GMT
    Donald Sneed was killed a week ago on Sunday. (Submitted)Donald Sneed was killed a week ago on Sunday. (Submitted)
    A vigil was held Sunday for a man after being shot in a Raytown Walmart by an off-duty sheriff's deputy.  Donald Sneed was killed a week ago on Sunday. Police say they used a taser three times before he took it from the deputy and used it on her.  That's when she fired her gun. The deputy suffered an injured neck during the fight.  Sneed's family says something's missing from his story, so that's why they celebrated his life and want to remember him as a person,...More >
    A vigil was held Sunday for a man after being shot in a Raytown Walmart by an off-duty sheriff's deputy.  Donald Sneed was killed a week ago on Sunday. Police say they used a taser three times before he took it from the deputy and used it on her.  That's when she fired her gun. The deputy suffered an injured neck during the fight.  Sneed's family says something's missing from his story, so that's why they celebrated his life and want to remember him as a person,...More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.