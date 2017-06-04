Family, friends remember man killed by deputy after altercation - KCTV5

Family, friends remember man killed by deputy after altercation at Walmart

Posted: Updated:
By Nathan Vickers, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
Donald Sneed was killed a week ago on Sunday. (Submitted) Donald Sneed was killed a week ago on Sunday. (Submitted)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A vigil was held Sunday for a man after being shot in a Raytown Walmart by an off-duty sheriff's deputy. 

Donald Sneed was killed a week ago on Sunday. Police say they used a taser three times before he took it from the deputy and used it on her. 

That's when she fired her gun. The deputy suffered an injured neck during the fight. 

Sneed's family says something's missing from his story, so that's why they celebrated his life and want to remember him as a person, not a criminal. 

"This is from his heart," said Gayle Sneed, Donald's mother. "And this is the kind of thing you hold onto and treasure forever."

Holding tears back, she was referring to the card he made her for Mother's Day. 

Friends and family are struggling to come to terms with what led up to his death a week ago. 

"He was not a monster," said Rachel Sneed, his wife.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department told KCTV5 that the deputy knew Sneed on sight. 

Sneed had two warrants for his arrest and was caught shoplifting. 

"When he entered the store the deputy identified him already as having been a wanted subject," said Jackson County Sheriff Mike Sharp. 

The deputy asked loss prevention officers to put a camera on him and say he was seen shoplifting. 

That's when the deputy called for backup - and investigators say Sneed tased her with a weapon he took from her during a struggle. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One dead following wreck in Olathe

    One dead following wreck in Olathe

    Sunday, June 4 2017 4:36 PM EDT2017-06-04 20:36:01 GMT
    (Adam Wilson/KCTV)(Adam Wilson/KCTV)

    One person is dead following a wreck at 151st and Ridgeview in Olathe. One other person suffered serious injuries in the two-vehicle wreck. According to Johnson County MedAct, both of the injured parties were in the same vehicle. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for the latest. Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

    More >

    One person is dead following a wreck at 151st and Ridgeview in Olathe. One other person suffered serious injuries in the two-vehicle wreck. According to Johnson County MedAct, both of the injured parties were in the same vehicle. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for the latest. Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

    More >

  • One person in custody after car chase

    One person in custody after car chase

    Saturday, June 3 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-06-04 02:04:26 GMT
    One person is in custody after a car chase ended at I-29 and NW 72nd St. (Photo provided by Kyle Schwartz)One person is in custody after a car chase ended at I-29 and NW 72nd St. (Photo provided by Kyle Schwartz)

    One person is in custody after a police chase ended. 

    More >

    One person is in custody after a police chase ended. 

    More >

  • 1 killed, 2 injured in shooting on E. 63rd Street in KC

    1 killed, 2 injured in shooting on E. 63rd Street in KC

    Saturday, June 3 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-06-03 23:06:00 GMT
    When officers arrived, they found three victims. (Nathan Vickers/KCTV)When officers arrived, they found three victims. (Nathan Vickers/KCTV)

    One woman is dead and two people are in critical condition following a shooting in KC on Saturday morning.

    More >

    One woman is dead and two people are in critical condition following a shooting in KC on Saturday morning.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.