Family, friends remember man killed by deputy after altercation at Walmart

A vigil was held Sunday for a man after being shot in a Raytown Walmart by an off-duty sheriff's deputy.

Donald Sneed was killed a week ago on Sunday. Police say they used a taser three times before he took it from the deputy and used it on her.

That's when she fired her gun. The deputy suffered an injured neck during the fight.

Sneed's family says something's missing from his story, so that's why they celebrated his life and want to remember him as a person, not a criminal.

"This is from his heart," said Gayle Sneed, Donald's mother. "And this is the kind of thing you hold onto and treasure forever."

Holding tears back, she was referring to the card he made her for Mother's Day.

Friends and family are struggling to come to terms with what led up to his death a week ago.

"He was not a monster," said Rachel Sneed, his wife.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department told KCTV5 that the deputy knew Sneed on sight.

Sneed had two warrants for his arrest and was caught shoplifting.

"When he entered the store the deputy identified him already as having been a wanted subject," said Jackson County Sheriff Mike Sharp.

The deputy asked loss prevention officers to put a camera on him and say he was seen shoplifting.

That's when the deputy called for backup - and investigators say Sneed tased her with a weapon he took from her during a struggle.

