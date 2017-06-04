Kansas GOP lawmakers clear way for big votes - KCTV5

Kansas GOP lawmakers clear way for big votes

Republican lawmakers have cleared the way for vote in the Kansas House on a plan that would increase income taxes and boost state spending on public schools.

The House expected to vote Sunday night on a plan that would raise more than $1 billion over two years by increasing income taxes. The same measure would phase in a $285 million increase in spending on public schools over two years.

Republican negotiators for the House and Senate tied the two measures together to increase the chances of the tax increase passing.

Democrats strongly objected. The Legislature's rules allowed them force votes in both chambers on whether the package could be considered.

But the votes to move forward with the package were 72-49 in the House and 25-14 in the Senate.

