Police investigating shooting at 68th, College

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating a shooting at 68th Street and College in Kansas City. 

The shooting happened around 5:12 p.m. on Sunday. 

Investigators are not sure of the condition of the victim. 

No suspect information was not immediately available. 

