Search continues for Desirea Ferris, missing teen out of Liberty

Eighty volunteers searched wooded areas near 85th and Blue River Road in Kansas City, looking for a missing Liberty teen.

Desirea Ferris, 18, has been missing since early May. Her family said activity on her phone stopped at 5:14 a.m. on May 2.

“The pain is just… it's indescribable,” said Patti Tam, Desirea’s mother.

Tam said she’s certain at this point that foul play was involved, based on tips that have come in.

“The people she was with, that she thought was friends of hers, are not good people. They're into drugs, they have weapons, they have criminal backgrounds. They are not the best of people,” said Tam.

Desirea’s family hired private investigator John Underhill, who began working with them last week. Underhill said Desirea and the people they believe were involved in her disappearance were acquaintances and did not know each other well.

“It was the wrong people at the wrong time,” said Underhill.

Underhill has used information from police and tipsters to strategize a search plan.

“We need to keep it out there. We need to keep going and going and going until we find out what happened to her,” said Underhill.

Tam is hanging onto hope that they’ll find out what happened to her daughter.

“Somebody knows. They just need to open their mouth and start talking,” said Tam. “We just want her home no matter what. If it's the worst case scenario, we just want her home.”

The family coordinates search efforts on the Bring Desirea Ferris Home Facebook group.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 816-474-TIPS.

