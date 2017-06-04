Victim suffers critical injuries following shooting in KCK - KCTV5

Victim suffers critical injuries following shooting in KCK

Posted: Updated:
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

One person suffered critical injuries following a shooting in Kansas City, KS. 

Kansas City, KS. Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted about the shooting, saying the victim walked into a local hospital with serious injuries. 

There's no additional information at this time about the shooting, including suspect information or the location of where it occurred.  

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.