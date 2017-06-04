Woman dead following wreck in Olathe

A multi-vehicle accident claimed the life of a woman on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say, Grace Tunks, 80, of Bucyrus, KS, was killed during the accident.

The accident happened about 2:29, near 151st Street and Ridgeview Drive.

Tunks was riding in a Ford Taurus, driven by Derwin Tunks, 82, when her car failed to yield and was hit by a Dodge Ram, driven by Bryce Skiles, 21, of Olathe, KS.

The Ram crashed into the passenger side of the Taurus.

Derwin Tunks was hospitalized at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

After being hit by the Ram, the Taurus hit a third car, a Honda Accord driven by Sarah Pettigrew, 27, of Olathe, KS.

Neither the driver of the Ram or the Accord was hurt.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.