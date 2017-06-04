One dead following wreck in Olathe - KCTV5

One dead following wreck in Olathe

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

One person is dead following a wreck at 151st and Ridgeview in Olathe.

One other person suffered serious injuries in the two-vehicle wreck.

According to Johnson County MedAct, both of the injured parties were in the same vehicle.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for the latest.

