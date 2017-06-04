Bucyrus woman dead following wreck in Olathe - KCTV5

Bucyrus woman dead following wreck in Olathe

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
By Nathan Vickers, Multimedia Journalist
(Adam Wilson/KCTV) (Adam Wilson/KCTV)
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

A multi-vehicle accident claimed the life of a woman on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say, Grace Tunks, 80, of Bucyrus, KS, was killed during the accident.

The accident happened about 2:29, near 151st Street and Ridgeview Drive.

Tunks was riding in a Ford Taurus, driven by Derwin Tunks, 82, when her car failed to yield and was hit by a Dodge Ram, driven by Bryce Skiles, 21, of Olathe, KS.

The Ram crashed into the passenger side of the Taurus.

Derwin Tunks was hospitalized at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Friends of the couple, who resided in Bucyrus, KS, told KCTV5 the Tunks did not have any family in the Kansas City area, but they liked to take walks up and down the street and visit neighbors at the post office. 

"I just can't believe she won't be walking the neighborhood," neighbor Mary Jackson said. 

Derwin Tunks remains in critical condition, according to police. 

After being hit by the Ram, the Taurus hit a third car, a Honda Accord driven by Sarah Pettigrew, 27, of Olathe, KS.

Neither the driver of the Ram or the Accord was hurt.

