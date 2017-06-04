Double shooting at 112th, Palmer leaves 1 in critical condition

One man is in critical condition after he and his friend were shot in the area of 112th and Palmer just after midnight.

On Sunday at 12:21 a.m., officers went to the 11300 block of Sycamore Terrace after multiple people said they heard gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived, they found one victim who had been shot. He said he had been walking with his friend, who he thought had been shot as well.

He said that two black men who he didn’t know showed up out of nowhere and began shooting at them.

Officers found the second shooting victim at Ruskin Way and Palmer, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals by EMS.

The first victim was reported to be in stable condition and the second victim was listed as being in critical condition.

The suspects were last seen headed southbound on Palmer on foot. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

