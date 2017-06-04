KCPD surprises 3-year-old who wants to be an officer

Her aunt said, “There is nothing more in this world that she wants more than to be a cop.” (Submitted to KCTV)

On Saturday, officers with the Kansas City Police Department and other agencies surprised a 3-year-old who just wants to “be a cop” when she grows up.

According to a Facebook post from her aunt, the girl used money she made from her lemonade stand to buy a police officer outfit.

Her aunt said, “There is nothing more in this world that she wants more than to be a cop.”

The girl’s aunt and a friend tried to think of a way to get officers to come visit the girl and then took to social media.

Sure enough, on Saturday, officers, sheriff's office deputies, and K-9s came to her house. They even brought police horses and had the police helicopter fly over. It was a very large turnout.

Pictures of the visit were posted on social media. “You can see the pure JOY all the officers brought to her face,” the girl’s aunt said.

