British Americans in KC saddened by London attack

Charlie Hibbard found out about the attacks back in London via push alerts on his phone. (KCTV)

Kansas Citians were grieving for London on Saturday night as British police investigated terror attacks in London.

Many British Americans in the metro were checking in with friends and family to make sure they were safe.

Charlie Hibbard, a photographer who moved to KC from London as a teenager, now calls both cities home.

“It really does hit close to home,” Hibbard said. “It's people you love who are affected.”

Hibbard began checking on his friends and family overseas when he found out about Saturday’s attacks. “I got a BBC alert on my phone,” he explained.

He’d visited the U.K. capital just last year.

“London is a bustling city,” he said. “There's a lot of foot traffic on that bridge, people just out having a good time.”

Security experts like Michael Tabman refer to civilian locations like the London Bridge and the surrounding business district as “soft targets.”

“You have this M.O. we've seen before, of using a vehicle as a weapon,” Tabman, a former FBI agent, said.

Tabman said U.S. and British officials are likely working together to find the person or people responsible.

“They want to paralyze us, make us fearful, make us lose faith in our government,” he said. “We can't let that happen.”

Hibbard called England “resilient” and says this attack will unite London, not divide it.

“We have to have hope for a better world,” he said. “Hope people will not give in to fear and hatred.”

Tabman said the best way to counteract terrorism is to continue life as normal, but also to stay vigilant. He said that if you see something suspicious you should always report it to law enforcement.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.