Customers affected by water main break - KCTV5

Customers affected by water main break

Posted: Updated:
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
9 customers were affected by a water main break at 93rd St. and Ward Parkway. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

9 customers were affected after a water main break occurred at W. 93rd St. and Ward Parkway.

Shortly after 6 p.m., a 8" main water line broke.

The KCMO Water Department has an inspector on site.

