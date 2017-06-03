Yordano Ventura remembered on social media on his birthday

The Royals remembered Yordano Ventura on his birthday today. (Royals)

The Royals and their fans remembered Yordano Ventura on Saturday, a day when he would have turned 26 years old.

Ventura died on Jan. 22 earlier this year in a car accident in the Dominican Republic.

Teammates and fans immediately took to social media, expressing their sorrow, with some even going out to Kauffman Stadium.

Today, people took to social media for Ventura once more:

Today we remember Yordano Ventura on what would have been his 26th birthday. #Ace30 pic.twitter.com/CFp1MhpgQz — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 3, 2017

Happy birthday ace. We miss you more each and everyday. — Mike Moustakas (@Mooose_8) June 3, 2017

Happy birthday ACE! Miss you more and more everyday buddy ???????????? https://t.co/jLkREpJZ88 — Eric Hosmer (@TheRealHos35) June 3, 2017

The #ACE30 Memorial Fund was established in honor of Yordano to support baseball projects in the Dominican Republic. https://t.co/trIXjPwZnk https://t.co/WMyvh7zzlw — Royals Charities (@royalscharities) June 3, 2017

Today would have been Yordano Ventura's 26th birthday, man. This seems like just yesterday. #RIPAce pic.twitter.com/2SwvaSp29m — Jared Koller (@J_Koll) June 3, 2017

Hoy recordamos lo que sería el cumpleaños de Yordano Ventura. Nunca te olvidaremos, campeón. QDEP #LosReales pic.twitter.com/KtBF0HxjXa — Los Reales (@losreales) June 3, 2017

