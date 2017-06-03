Yordano Ventura remembered on social media on his birthday - KCTV5

Yordano Ventura remembered on social media on his birthday

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
The Royals remembered Yordano Ventura on his birthday today. (Royals) The Royals remembered Yordano Ventura on his birthday today. (Royals)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Royals and their fans remembered Yordano Ventura on Saturday, a day when he would have turned 26 years old. 

Ventura died on Jan. 22 earlier this year in a car accident in the Dominican Republic

Teammates and fans immediately took to social media, expressing their sorrow, with some even going out to Kauffman Stadium

Today, people took to social media for Ventura once more:

Related stories:

Royals remember Yordano Ventura on Opening Day in Kansas City

Royals pay tribute to Yordano Ventura in Hall of Fame

Royals pay tribute to Yordano Ventura during FanFest

One local mother remembers Yordano Ventura's kindness to ailing child

94-year-old Royals fan leaves hospice care to honor Ventura

Family, fans mourn for Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.