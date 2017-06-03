Immaculata High School closes after more than 100 years

This marks the end of the family legacy many students at Immaculata were part of. (KCTV)

A Catholic high school in Leavenworth has closed after more than 100 years.

Alumni had the chance to tour Immaculata High School for a final time on Saturday.

A group of alumni is working to preserve the legacy of the school by filming a documentary.

“To me, that’s really important for us -- to note and remember our history,” said Mary Ann Brown, who is helping organize the documentary. She graduated from Immaculata in 1966.

The common theme KCTV5 noted while talking with alumni was family. Brown’s mother graduated from Immaculata in 1938.

Bill McNamee, who spent three years announcing for Raiders sporting events, is one of three generations to graduate from the school. He, his dad, and his two children are Immaculata graduates.

“It’s very emotional. It’s almost like a death in the family,” he said about the school closing.

Mark Frietchen, his sisters, both parents, and both sets of grandparents went to Immaculata. He brought his young daughter to Saturday’s legacy event to show her where he went to school.

“I think it’s important for her to see as much of my life as she can,” Frietchen said.

This marks an end to the family legacy many students at Immaculata were part of, but the family here goes beyond blood relations.

“We are family,” said McNamee. “There's a family of Immaculata in Leavenworth.”

The future use of the building is uncertain. The Archdiocese of Kansas City Kansas will eventually sell it.

