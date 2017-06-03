Royals recall Billy Burns; option Jorge Soler to Omaha

The Royals announced on Saturday that they have recalled outfielder Billy Burns from Omaha (AAA).

Burns (#14) will be active for this afternoon’s game against the Cleveland Indians at 1:15 p.m.

In a corresponding roster move, the club has optioned outfielder Jorge Soler to Omaha.

Burns, 27, was hitting .246 with two doubles, a triple and 13 stolen bases in 39 games for the Storm Chasers this season. He was acquired by the Royals on July 30 of last season from the Oakland Athletics, batting .243 with seven runs scored and three steals in 24 games with Kansas City.

